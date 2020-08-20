PEORIA — Brennan Black’s response to his father’s announcement that Peoria Public Schools would open with remote-learning after all wasn’t necessarily profound. Or insightful. Or particularly poetic.

But it was 100% fifth-grader.

"I think I said ‘WOW.’ That was it. Just wow. I couldn’t believe it when my dad told me. I kind of didn’t like it," Brennan said. The 10-year-old will enter fifth grade at Rolling Acres Middle School when remote school opens for all Peoria Public Schools students on Aug. 24.

Brennan, like most students in the district, spent the summer expecting to return to the classroom in mid-August after five months away. In March, Gov. JB Pritzker shut down the state’s public schools to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The fallback in most districts was a hastily constructed, and not wholly satisfying, remote learning program that faded away as summer began.

The PPS board of education led the way locally by committing to a plan in late June that was a combination of in-school and remote learning. Then, nine days before the first day of school, the board changed its mind and retreated to an all-remote plan for the first semester.

Suddenly and without much warning, students, parents, guardians, teachers, day care providers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and everyone else in the Peoria public school orbit were forced to reimagine, again, what their fall weekdays were going to look like.

At the same time, other districts and private schools were forging ahead with plans to mitigate the inherent public health safety risks and reopen the schools.

Committees were formed. Surveys were emailed. Parents weighed in. Teachers expressed their thoughts and fears. Detailed, meticulously prepared plans were fashioned on behalf of students, but what did students want?

It appears many were willing and ready to forego the relative freedom of home learning to get back into the classroom.

"I missed my friends," Brennan said. "I wanted to see them again."

Dionysius Hogan, a new senior at Peoria High School, missed his friends too. He had a blueprint drawn out in his head for his final year of high school, and remote learning at home was not part of it.

"I’m taking honors classes and it’s just not the same on computer than in a classroom. It’s way easier in person," said Hogan, an athlete who is also missing out on a fall football season. "I was ready to wear a mask and all the other stuff and I think everybody else was too. I know there are health risks, but why not try it out and see how it goes before you take it all away."

Tori Cansino will be a junior at Richwoods High School in Peoria this year. She said she understands the school board’s change of heart to return to all remote learning the first semester.

"All remote was probably going to happen anyway. One student gets [the virus], we’re all going to get it," she said on a break from her job at a local shoe store.

She’ll miss seeing her teachers and friends, and miss performing with the school dance team at football games this fall because there are no football games this fall. But she tries to see the positive in every situation.

"The positive? More work, more money I guess," she said. "You can’t really cry over something you can’t control."

The decision to start the school year with all remote learning makes Peoria Public Schools an outlier in the area. Students in most local schools are returning to the classroom either full-time or with some variation of a blended remote and in-school program. Students in both groups agree that they prefer the return to in-school learning.

"I feel safe," said Evan Huntington, a sixth grader at Dunlap Valley Middle School as he strapped on his face mask before heading into the building for the first day of school on Monday. "I feel like they’ve taken the right precautions."

Carlton Bell and Saras Guzzardo, two sixth graders at Peoria Academy, a private school in Peoria, couldn’t conceal their happiness last week on their second day of the in-school year.

"I was so excited to come back to school, I could hardly wait," said Guzzardo.

With its enrollment of just 120 students in grades K-8, Peoria Academy has the luxury of space that most school districts do not have. Social distancing is much easier in a class with 12 students than one with 27. Although school was shut down with all the others in March, since then there was little thought given to not returning to in-school learning in August.

"Kids are thrilled to be here," Principal Christoper Wilson said recently. "They were popping out of cars this morning with their masks on and just so happy to be back with each other."

Despite the masks, the social distancing and the classmate whose presence was on a computer screen in the classroom, Bell said that COVID-19 was not really on the minds of the other students.

"It actually felt normal," Bell said. "Recess is different and there are some other differences but I very much prefer to be in school than at home remote learning. I think they have brought us back to school in a very safe way."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthlilyard on Twitter.