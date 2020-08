OTTAWA -- Another LaSalle County resident has died from the disease coronavirus causes, the 38th of the pandemic and the ninth recorded this week.

The most recent COVID-19 victim was a woman in her 90s, the LaSalle County Health Department announced Thursday.

Another 23 positive tests were registered, for a pandemic total of 1,033. The total number of recovered cases is 525, with another eight announced Thursday.

LaSalle County has about 110,000 residents.