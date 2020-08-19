PEORIA — A person at Dunlap High School who either tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or who is presumed to be positive has led to the district taking precautionary measures less than a week after school started.

In a series of emails sent home to parents, Principal Scott O. Adreon said a classroom would be shuttered and deep cleaned as would the entire facility including all common areas.

The email didn’t say if the individual was a student or staff.

"The closing of the classroom allows our custodians to get into the room to properly disinfect the classroom and give it a deep cleaning. I apologize for the confusion," he said in another email.

The building, he said, was not being closed.

"Staff members and others who were identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) will be required to be quarantined and will receive a separate notification from the Peoria Health Department. Prolonged close contact is described as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more throughout the day," the email read.

Going forward, the principal said the school will continue its procedures to present the virus’ spread including sanitizing equipment, surfaces, door handles and practicing and modeling social distancing and proper handwashing.

This story will be updated.