Illinois renters will have an additional week to apply for assistance in paying past due rents, Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday.

Because of damage caused by severe storms last week, the deadline to apply for assistance has been extended to Aug. 28. Landlords will have until August 30 to complete their portion of the aid assistance.

The program is administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said more than 75,000 people were left without power because of the storms which left many people who want assistance unable to apply for it.

Information about the program can be found at era.ihda.org. The site also lists dozens of organizations that can help people apply for aid. Also, people can contact the agency by phone at 312-883-2720 or 888-252-1119. The hearing impaired are advised to contact Navicore Solutions at 877-274-4309.

The state of Illinois has allocated $150 million to help people unable to pay their rent because they’ve lost income due to the coronavirus. To qualify, household income before March 1 can be no more than 80 percent of the median income for a particular area of the state. People are instructed to enter their income into the online application which will then tell them if they are eligible.

Also, the household has to have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there must be an unpaid rent balance that was accrued after March 1.

The program will award a one-time grant of $5,000 that can be used to pay past due rent and also to pre-pay rent through the end of the year, as long as funds remain. The money is paid directly to a family’s landlord.