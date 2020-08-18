PEORIA — The Tri-County area is reporting the highest number of people hospitalized as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixty-two people — 15 in beds in intensive care units, and a record 47 people in non-ICU beds — are being treated at the area's four hospitals. That's based upon past releases from the area health departments, which list the number of people admitted to the hospitals.

Dr. Praveen Sudhindra, an infectious disease specialist for UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, said in an email that within his system, patients are being admitted if they are "significantly short of breath, have low oxygen saturation levels or are dehydrated due to diarrhea" among other reasons.

Some patients, he said, are being admitted if isolation isn't feasible outside of a hospital setting due to living conditions.

"The increase in the number of hospitalized patients reflects the rise in the number of cases in the community and cannot be explained only by an increase in access to testing/care," he said in the email.

And so far, that seems to hold true. Public health officials within the three counties reported an additional 104 positive tests over the past 24 hours. Leading the way, as the largest and most populated, was Peoria County, which had 51 new cases. Tazewell County reported an additional 40 while Woodford County broke the 200-case barrier with 204 total positive tests since the pandemic began.

Overall within the Tri-County Area, the rate of people considered recovered rose 4.3 percentage points to 65.8% from Monday. That same percent was shown but in a downward trend for people who were at home and in isolation There are now 30.8% of the people who are at home quarantining.

Of those who are admitted to one of the UnityPoint hospitals, Sudhindra said they are being treated with "supplemental oxygen (and) fluids to treat those with dehydration." Also being used are drugs such as "corticosteroids (such as dexamethasone), Remdesivir and convalescent plasma" to help patients with low oxygen levels.

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.