PEORIA -- Nearly two hundred people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since Friday, the area's health departments reported Monday afternoon.

Slightly more than half, 106, of the 193 new cases in the Tri-County area came from Peoria County. In all, the three counties now have 2,830 positive tests since the pandemic started back in March. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any repeat cases or multiple positive tests for individuals.

Alongside the rising number of positive tests, the number of people in the hospital has continued to rise. There were 55 people in the hospital, in both ICU and non-ICU beds, the health departments reported. The region has reported no new deaths since last week.

When the pandemic began in March, people were often told to stay home unless they were gravely ill or fit a certain list of criteria. Generally that meant fewer people were listed as hospitalized.

"Every case is different, and each patient presenting with COVID-19 symptoms is treated in a way that best serves his or her particular health status. In short, no criteria has changed when it comes to treatment or hospitalizations," said Libby Allison, a spokeswoman for OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

A month ago, on July 17, the three counties reported a total of 1,060 positive tests and 26 people in the hospital.

The county breakdown as of Monday is 1,914 cases in Peoria County, 725 cases in Tazewell County and 191 cases in Woodford County.

While Woodford County doesn’t release demographic data, Peoria and Tazewell County show the 20-29 age group as leading the way in the number of positive tests. In Peoria County, that age group has taken the highest number of tests, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard and has the highest number of positives, 477.

And while the number of people admitted to the hospital is higher than last month, so are the number of people who are self-isolating at home. Tazewell County has 333 people who are quarantining at home while Peoria County has 622 people. That’s roughly a third of the people who have tested positive

Recovered cases are 1,219 in Peoria County and 374 in Tazewell County. Again, Woodford County doesn’t release such data.