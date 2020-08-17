PEORIA — A South Peoria house was to be razed following a Sunday fire believed to have been set on purpose, according to authorities.

Firefighters were summoned about 3:30 p.m. to 1116 W. Fourth St. There they found a 1½-story house with heavy flames and smoke in its main floor and attic, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

A search revealed nobody inside. The house appeared to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 5:30 p.m. to extinguish hot spots.

Arson was suspected as the fire cause. City code-enforcement crews determined the house to be unsafe and were to oversee demolition.

Damage was estimated at $40,000.