PEORIA — Late in July, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Peoria – and much of the rest of central Illinois – that it was at risk of new restrictions if the COVID-19 situation here continued to worsen.

He’s kept up that drumbeat with similar warnings around the state, pleading for compliance with mask-wearing requirements and even imposing new fines for businesses that don’t enforce mask orders. And on Sunday, he imposed new restrictions on the Metro East area on the Illinois side of St. Louis because of high virus activity there.

Yet Pritzker’s initial warnings left questions. Would restrictions look like those of April and May? What does it take to be moved back? How likely is it?

What would a move back mean?

There’s really not much political will, nor is there is a drive, to go back to restrictions imposed on residents during the earlier Phase 2 or even Phase 3 stages, say officials with the Peoria City/County Health Department.

"We are acting as a region when we look at our mitigation options," said Diana Scott, a department spokeswoman. "There is a tiered approach with options, not an immediate jump all the way back to Phase 3 restrictions. We continue to follow our metrics and push the current plan, so we will hopefully not have to fall back to a mitigation plan."

Those tiers mean that there is a phased response to the virus if it continues to spread and cause problems.

There are three tiers with escalating restrictions, all still for a region officially in Phase 4 – making them, essentially, a "timeout." In Tier 1, inside capacity would be reduced. Inside dining would be limited and, for taverns, the state would "institute temporary location shutdown tied to outbreak," according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Tier 2 would continue that, with increasing limits on the sizes of groups and fewer elective surgeries. Indoor sports would be suspended, and nonessential retail outlets would be shuttered for in-person shopping.

Tier 3, the most restrictive, looks like what we all went through this spring: takeout dining only, all remote work, strict limits to gatherings, no recreational activities and no access to bars or personal-care facilities such as barbers or hairstylists.

What it takes

According to the IDPH website, any of the 11 COVID-19 regions in Illinois begin new restrictions if the first of these three metrics are met, along with one of the remaining two:

* The rate of positive tests rises for seven out of 10 days; and either

* A sustained, seven-day increase occurs in hospital admissions for a "COVID-19 like illness" or

* Hospital capacity in intensive care units or availability of medical/surgical beds drops below 20% in the region.

Also, if a region has three straight days where the percentage of positive tests is over 8%, restrictions can be imposed. That’s what’s happening starting Tuesday in the Metro East area, which saw three days over 8% in the state’s data on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There, bars, restaurants and casinos will be closed by 11 p.m. each day; reservations are required for dining in at restaurants; indoor table sizes are maxed out at six people; party buses won’t be allowed to operate; gathering sizes are set to the lower of 25 people or 25% of room capacity,

The restrictions will stay in effect for two weeks.

How likely is a move?

As of Sunday, the region including Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and 16 other counties was showing seven days of increased positivity in the last 10, but only two days of increased hospitalization rate — meaning it would be at least five days before any additional restrictions.

During his news conference Wednesday, Pritzker noted that of the 11 regions the state is divided into, all but two were at the same point or slightly worse than they were a week before on metrics that could get additional restrictions added.

"Local officials should pay close attention to the data for their communities and where necessary step up and impose greater mitigations on a targeted basis," Pritzker said. "Otherwise it will only be a matter of time before the state will be forced to step in (to impose restrictions on a regional basis)"

’Devastating’ if it happens

Sean Kenny, the owner of Kenny’s Westside Pub, said moving to more restrictions would be "devastating for us."

"I’m mostly concerned about my employees, many of whom rely on the pub to put food on the table for their children. This time around, we won’t have the crutch of PPP, which saved us in April," he said of the federal Payroll Protection Program. "All I can do is continue to follow the rules laid out by the IDPH and hope that others in my industry are doing the same."

After a City Council meeting this week where news of slightly better sales tax revenues seemed to buoy some spirits, Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich agreed with that concern.

"It would be staggering to see our community have to endure closures or setbacks because of increased COVID-19 cases," he said. "From early on in the pandemic, our community has shown that they can take the actions necessary to slow the spread.

"The current increase in cases is a reminder that we need to practice all of the mitigation strategies of hand washing, wearing face coverings and observing social distance to not only protect ourselves and our neighbors, but also to protect our businesses."

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.