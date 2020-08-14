Fourteen of Illinois’ 102 counties were deemed at "warning level" for a resurgence of COVID-19 on Friday, with the state blaming the virus’s spread in part on poor messaging from local elected officials in "communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement" of social distancing and isolation orders.

The warning level designation means those counties have surpassed a threshold for at least two coronavirus indicators, such as the number of deaths, weekly hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like illness and availability of intensive care beds.

Statewide, officials reported 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday and 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. Those figures push the known case count statewide to 202,691, and the number of people with COVID-19 who have died since the pandemic began to 7,721.

The counties on the state’s latest warning list are Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will. It’s largely different from the list issued last week, when 13 counties were put at warning level.

Cass County in central Illinois and Perry County in southern Illinois have appeared on the warning list three weeks in a row, while Grundy and Union counties made their second consecutive appearance on the weekly list on Friday.

The other 10 counties did not appear on the list last week.

The state Department of Public Health said some of the cases and outbreaks seen in the 14 counties stem from long-term care facilities, businesses, bars and sports camps and gatherings such as weddings or parties.

Without offering specifics, the department laid some of the blame for the spread on local elected officials.

"Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to ongoing transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders," the department said in a news release.

The state also reported there were 49,541 tests conducted by labs in Illinois during the previous 24 hours, pushing the total tests conducted to date to nearly 3.9 million.

The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases stood at 4.1% as of Thursday, and as of Thursday night, 1,612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those hospitalized, 345 were in intensive care units and 126 were on ventilators.

The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases was 3% on July 14.

The state health department warned that the Metro East region outside St. Louis is "seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in coming days."

Among the triggers for the state to impose limits to slow the spread of coronavirus is a region logging three days in a row with an average positivity rate that surpasses 8%.