PEORIA -- International clothier Ralph Lauren is among the investors providing $13 million for expanded production – and a tripling of jobs – at Peoria-based Natural Fiber Welding.

Employment at the company founded in 2015, which now stands at 47, is expected to increase by about 100 in the coming year, NFW officials said.

The company at 6533 N. Galena Road reshapes materials including cotton waste as well as other items like wool and hemp into high-performance fabrics meant to compete with synthetic textiles.

"Petroleum, and therefore materials made from petrochemicals (most of our modern products) are a double-edged sword of finite supply and long-term environmental impact," NFW founder and CEO Luke Haverhals said in a prepared statement.

Ralph Lauren will take a minority ownership stake in NFW as part of the investment, the release stated. The clothier has said it will sustainably source all of its key materials by 2025.

"Their technology has the power to not only advance our work at Ralph Lauren, but effect positive change across the entire industry," said David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer, of the partnership with NFW.

Central Illinois Angels and Des Moines-based venture capital firm Prairie Crest Capital are also providing funding, according to NFW. .

"Their strong team and very promising technology align quite well with our investment thesis, and the company’s continued dedication to growing the Central Illinois economy bodes well for our region," Jim Cote said in a prepared statement on behalf of the Angels.

How so? Growing mid-sized companies help diversify the local economy, Greater Peoria EDC chief Chris Setti said.

"From our region's perspective, we need to continue to be not just the birthplace, but the adolescence and adulthood of companies like Natural Fiber Welding," he said, describing the company’s inception at Bradley University through its time at the Peoria NEXT business incubator, then to a headquarters near Pioneer Parkway before its current office space.

"Peoria's not known as the textile or fashion capital of anything, but here we have a company that's going to disrupt that whole industry," he said.

It’s also a positive sign for the state, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity acting director Michael Negron said.

"Natural Fiber Welding’s continued growth and success demonstrates Illinois remains a desirable destination to start and grow a company for long-term success," he said in an emailed statement.

NFW uses two processes it calls key to "disrupt the textile industry." One, based off of Department of Defense-sponsored research and design, strengthens yarns made of natural fibers as well as recycled fibers, "welding" them at the molecular level, material from the company states. They can be used in fabrics with high-performance characteristics.

Another process allows the company to mold and shape natural polymers and create plant-based composite materials that use no plastic.