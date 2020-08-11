So, in Peoria, teachers are now the bad guys?

That’s the impression from many, many hate-filled comments on the Journal Star’s Facebook page regarding Peoria Public Schools opting for online-only education this fall.

Granted, the decision was sudden, leaving many parents scrambling to figure out what to do with child care. As shocking as Monday’s outcome might seem, it’s nowhere near as shocking as the angry mob now vilifying teachers as villains.

"All them teachers thinking of themselves over kids," spat one post. "Time for early retirement with no pension. Fake heros!!!"

Wait. Let me take something back. Did I say that kind of comment is shocking? It’s really not – not anymore in Peoria or anywhere else in America. These days, there’s no problem so complex or layered – like, say, trying to navigate your first pandemic and its effects on many aspects of society – that can’t be reduced to simplistic rationalizations and convenient scapegoats. Don’t think, just point and scream.

How can we best keep public schools safe while teachers educate students? I’m not pretending to know all the answers. Like much during COVID-19, it’s probably a matter of adjusting as we go. However — HOWEVER — the answer is oh-so easy to the keyboard blowhards: teachers need to toughen up, get to class and work harder, and everything will quickly and gleefully return to normal.

Sigh.

Granted, not every commentator is so shortsighted and vicious. Some found the PPS decision to be wise and thoughtful. As one said, "I am actually thankful for this. Things are just so uncertain right now."

But such measured remarks seemed drowned out by the anti-teacher shrieking. How did we get to this point? Used to be, parents used to sent their kids to school with an apple for the teacher. Now? The apple is a grenade, with the pin pulled.

A smattering of the chest-thumping:

• "Everyone wants school except the scared teachers."

• "God bless all the other essential workers, the other heroes that work despite being afraid. Every teacher that whined (...) better not go to the grocery store, gas station, or any other place the public goes."

• "None of our tax dollars should go to fund these schools that aren't open or to pay teachers that don't work. Our tax dollars should go to the parents since they're doing the teachers’ job."

• "Terrible decision. Personally I think we should pay less in taxes if the schools won't be open. Defund (District) 150 and the teachers union. (…) It was their choice to become a teacher and take on their student-loan debt. But we shouldn't have to pay for all the building utilities, transportation, meals and excessive administrative costs while kids are out of school."

• "Those same teachers, school board members, and superintendents better not have went on ANY vacations, visited any other states, went to anyone else’s houses ALLLLLLL spring/summer. But, somehow I doubt that."

• "I am so sick (at the mention of risks of COVID-19 transmission in the classroom) of people saying, ’So you are OK with people dying?’ We are all going to die when our time comes and no one says this to people about flu, cancer, car accidents, heart disease, suicide, domestic violence, etc! Get over yourselves for suggesting that anyone wants anyone to die! Mother Nature has been wiping out the weak since the creation of time!!!"

Whew. Scared yet?

I’m not suggesting those comments reflect the mindsets of most parent or Peorians. But it’s a strong sentiment, this suggestion that weak and lazy teachers are to blame for pretty much everything this fall at PPS.

Not every teacher is perfect. But no one ever went into teaching for glory or money. Plus, remote learning does not mean a monthslong vacation. Teachers will still be teaching. Further, amid all necessary accommodations and changes, online lessons might actually bring more work for many teachers.

And it’ll certainly be no easier with all these social-media blowhards screaming at them for no logical reason. Like much of Facebook’s high-volume gibberish, it’s just a sad attempt to step on others to gain a false sense of control or superiority.

Look, the coronavirus is daunting. But sometimes I wonder if we’ve got way bigger problems.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.