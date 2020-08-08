PEORIA -- A man was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday after he was shot in the early-morning hours in South Peoria, authorities stated.

About 1 a.m., officers reported to the 1200 block of West Millman Street regarding a shooting victim, according to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Officers found a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was in critical condition when he was transported to a hospital, but his status improved after he arrived, according to Dotson.

Police were investigating the shooting.