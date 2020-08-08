Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and prepare to be amazed!

You say you’d like a real prize? One with a unique and thrilling Peoria connection? And say you like to travel? Along the open highways and byways of America? Well, come right this way for the chance of a lifetime!

Actually, there’s no carnival barker involved here, nor a game of skill -- just eBay. For a few spare (thousand) dollars, you could grab hold of an intriguingly entertaining chunk of Peoria history, if you don’t mind trekking out west.

A Montana man is selling a Ferris wheel built from a design by A.K. Brill of Peoria, an unusual man with an unusual resume. As a muckraking newspaperman in and around Peoria, his pointed pokes at the powerful often put him in hot water and dicey situations. Later, he became fascinated by carnivals and taught himself as a draftsman of sideshow amusements, such as illusions and rides.

How did he make the transformation? It’s a remarkable tale -- you won’t believe your ears, folks! -- that involves a slot machine, an angry mob, a lion tamer and a disappearing act.

**********

Aaron K. Brill was born in Peoria in 1907. Seventeen years later, after graduating Peoria High, he caught on as a reporter for the Peoria Star, then founded the East Peoria Courier in 1927, the Averyville Bulletin in 1928 and the Creve Coeur Perfector in 1939.

Plunking away at the typewriter, Brill often attacked civic and business leaders. Campaining against Peoria’s annexing of Averyville, he sparked a riot that ended with the county sheriff getting bitten in the hand. Attacking gambling interests, he got tossed in jail by wager-friendly deputies. Decrying wrongful public spending by a local mayor, he almost lost his job when it turned out the mayor owned part of the paper.

In that era, ne’er-do-wells often seemed to prosper in and around Peoria. Still, Brill stayed on the straight and narrow.

"It’s a wonder I didn’t turn out crooked," he said with a chuckle years later.

His dedication to the truth led to a life-changing (as well as life-challenging) story in 1940, when he ran an expose about the Creve Coeur operator of a slot machine. The devices were illegal but tolerated, yet the public howled when Brill revealed that the operator would put a stool in front of the slot machine to allow little kids to step up, plop in coins and pull the lever.

Yet when the matter came up a Village Board meeting, pro-gambling hooligans showed up and caused a stir, inciting a mob that threatened Brill’s well-being. He was rescued at the last second by a valiant fellow who, it just so happened, made his living as a lion tamer.

One thing led to another, and Brill became the manager of the lion tamer, a frequent sight on the local amusement circuit. The arrangement worked out well for all involved until just before a performance in Creve Coeur as the unattended lion somehow slipped out of an arena and promptly vanished.

(Oddly, despite multiple newspaper accounts of this disappearing lion, that’s where the story ends -- as if it were not uncommon at that time for a big cat to suddenly vamoose into the environs of Creve Coeur and never be seen again.)

Though suddenly bereft of an amusement-industry act to manage, Brill had been hooked by the carnival trade -- especially the mechanics involved in making, moving and operating rides and illusions.

"I guess being a newspaperman, I was always curious," he said.

**********

Brill thought maybe he could go into business building and selling rides. So, he started snooping around carnivals, looking at layouts and drawing pictures. Many carnies and magicians were happy to have his company, to the point of sharing secrets and tips about the trade.

As his piles of sketches increased, he realized he had accumulated a new source of income. Rather than bother with the heavy lifting of manufacturing rides, why not just sell the plans?

So, he started A.B Enterprises, through which (for mail orders of $3 to $50) anyone could obtain diagrams for pretty much any sideshow attraction. Build a bewitching circus wagon? Create a dazzling and dizzying fun house? Set up a stomach-wobbling merry-go-round? Brill could sell you instructions to make them -- and much, much more -- from scratch.

He was especially fascinated by sleight of hand. Make an automobile fade into nothingness? Turn a showgirl into a gorilla? For a few bucks, Brill would reveal all.

And he did, to buyers and businesses all over the world. For decades with the help of his wife Dorothy, he cranked up a trusty mimeograph machine in the basement office of their home at 1216 N. University St. He became the go-to guy in the industry, where his blueprints over time provided jobs for about 40,000 people across the globe.

"I’m very proud of that," he said in 1985, "more than if I had made a lot of money."

Still enjoying the job, Brill planned to not retire until age 80. But he didn’t make it. In 1986, a heart condition took his life at age 76.

Yet decades later, his name lives on. Via eBay, collectors sell and buy Brill’s plans for rides, games and illusions, mostly for around $10 each.

But that’s just for the drawings. There is an opportunity to get you hands on a three-dimensional Brill design.

All you need is thousands of dollars, plus a really big truck.

**********

About 20 years ago, Bruce Doering of Montana was motoring outside Bozeman when he spotted a yard sale. He decided to turn off the road and take a peek, in the process noticing a curious sign with an arrow: "Ferris wheel."

Intrigued, Doering wandered to a shed, inside of which were large carts, crossbeams and various parts. The landowner ventured over and explain that the pile of machinery was, indeed, a Ferris wheel. Assembled, it would stand 30 feet tall and carry 10 cars.

"I thought, ‘That’s kinda cool,’" Doering, 63, recalls.

The owner didn’t have much backstory of the Ferris wheel. It had been originally built around 1954, but Doering is not sure where.

But he knows its inspiration: blueprints by A.K. Brill of Peoria. Those plans accompanied the ride.

Doering isn’t sure if the Ferris wheel had traveled much, but it last operated at an orphanage in Dillon, about 85 miles away. The owner didn’t say how he’d come to acquire the ride, but he did allow that the price was $5,000.

Doering wasn’t in the habit of making high-dollar impulse purchases. Further, he’d long been a ski-run operator, with nary any experience with carnivals.

Still, he couldn’t walk away.

"I didn’t have a reason to buy it," he says. "But I didn’t want it scrapped out or something."

So, he not only paid the $5,000, but he arranged to have the ride trucked 202 miles to his home in Missoula. Then he pondered what he’d do with the thing.

Eventually, he brainstormed what seemed like a good idea. The city park already hosted a merry-go-round. Why not add a Ferris wheel?

But city officials blanched at the notion. "Something to do with liability insurance," Doering says.

So, ever since, the Ferris wheel has rested inside a storage shed at his home. A month ago, with no further inspiration as to what to do with the ride, he decided to put it up for bid on eBay.

Action has not been fierce. There has been one bid, for $4,000 -- which did not come close to the reserve. He doesn’t want to state that reserve, but it’s more than his original purchase price.

You’d have to drive to western Montana for pickup. But the price does include the blueprints by A.K. Brill -- plus an interesting history to share. Perhaps someone in Peoria would like to bring the creation to the old showman’s hometown and keep history alive.

"I just would like to see it go to a good home," Doering says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.