MENDOTA -- A state of emergency has been in effect since Thursday night in Mendota, which has seen a surge of COVID-19 infections, according to city officials.

Businesses found to be violating state mandates for COVID mitigation can be fined, closed or both, under terms of the executive order Mendota Mayor David Boelk issued.

Liquor-license holders in violation will be closed immediately for at least one week.

Individuals who enter Mendota businesses, refuse to wear a face mask and refuse to leave can be charged with reckless conduct and/or criminal trespass and fined up to $500.

The order might be in effect for as long as 120 days.

Earlier in the week, Boelk suggested such an order might be forthcoming in his LaSalle County city of about 7,000 residents. He cited a recent five-fold increase in the number of positive tests for the disease coronavirus causes.

As of Saturday, the Mendota ZIP code accounted for 163 confirmed COVID cases, according to the Illinois Department of Health. That was an increase of eight from the previous report.

Over the week, positive tests in the Mendota area increased by at least 50.

"It has really just spiked and gotten out of control. I think people have become way too lax," Boelk told the News Tribune of LaSalle. "We’re not going around and closing everybody down, but if they don’t follow guidelines and policies, we will."

Boelk told the newspaper the city hovered at 30 cases or fewer for about the first three months of the pandemic.

LaSalle County, which has about 110,000 residents, reported at least six COVID-related deaths over the past week. The pandemic total there was 24.

On Saturday, the LaSalle County Health Department reported 47 new infections, for a total of 743. It also reported 13 additional recovered cases, for a total of 290.

Since Aug. 2, the county reported 232 new COVID cases.