GRIDLEY – Morgan Ryder packed a lot of life into her 20 years.

A visitation for Ryder, who died in a weekend wreck in Woodford County along with friends Seth Unruh and Jared Seggerman, will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso.

A Celebration of Life service and reception with dinner provided will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Water Tower venue in Gridley at 411 East Gridley Road.

She is survived by her parents Greg and Krista Tuttle of Gridley, and Terry and Elizabeth Ryder of Mt. Zion. Also surviving are six siblings – sisters Mackenzie Baker of Gridley and Suzie and Emily Ryder of Mt Zion, and brothers Anthony Shine of Normal and Kenny and Caleb Roach of Mt. Zion.

Other survivors are grandparents Brad and Kathy Shepley of Paducah, Kentucky; Orville and Nancy Ryder of Decatur; Kevin and Kim Kearney of El Paso; great grandparents Cliff and Barbara Krug of Panola, and Elizabeth Fischer of El Paso.

Ryder was a multisport athlete in high school and graduated in 2018 from El Paso-Gridley High. She was the recipient of accolades athletically, but her passion was compassion.

According to her obituary, Morgan’s concern for others began at an early age.

She made headbands to raise money for the children at St Jude’s Hospital for Christmas presents in the memory of a deceased classmate. She rescued a dog that had been hit and abandoned on the road and paid for recovery treatments that saved his life.

She spent three years comforting patients at Luther Oaks nursing home and was enrolled at Millikin University. She would have been a junior this fall.

"Morgan was so much fun," friend Madison Weber said. "She could light up a room with her smile. She was the kindest person you could ever meet."

Her obituary contained one of Morgan’s favorite quotes, "Inhale the future, exhale the past."

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

A memorial fund has been set up at Heartland Bank and donations will be shared to charities near and dear to Morgan’s heart.

Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC of El Paso will be taking donations to help all three families get through this difficult time. They will match all donations up to a total of $5,000 and divide the proceeds between all the families.

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/RyderSeggermanUnruh-Funeral-Expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund goal of $10,000 was nearly achieved.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.