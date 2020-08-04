MACOMB -- A murder suspect from Chicago tried multiple times to evade Macomb-area law enforcement, physically and otherwise.

Eventually, Steven Davis’ real name was discovered and his ruse was uncovered.

Davis, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in his home city. There he was accused of killing another man last month during a domestic dispute.

Following the shooting July 16, Davis apparently fled to Macomb, where relatives reside.

Davis appeared to lay low until July 26. On that day, Macomb police responded to a burglary at a residence in the 400 block of West Adams Street.

Officers were told the suspect fled on a bicycle. The homeowner ran his vehicle into the suspect as he was departing and appeared to injure him.

Two days later, a tip sent police to a residence in the 500 block of West Carroll Street. The suspect answered the door.

When he saw who was calling, the suspect locked the door and fled back inside the house, according to the Macomb Police Department.

The homeowner allowed officers inside, where they found property stolen from the Adams Street residence. They also found the suspect, who twice fell from the ceiling while attempting to hide.

When police asked for identification, the suspect told them his name was Stacy Davis.

He was transported to McDonough District Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the falls and the bicycle-vehicle collision, then was taken to the McDonough County Jail. He was accused of burglary and obstructing justice.

But once Davis was jailed, investigators discovered he was not who he claimed to be. Turns out Steven Davis had identified himself as his twin brother.

Also discovered was that Steven Davis was wanted up north for a crime much more serious than burglary.

Davis was accused of shooting to death Be’Rasheet Mitchell, a 21-year-old, on Chicago’s South Side. Mitchell was trying to resolve an argument between his sister and Davis, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to Macomb police, some of their Chicago counterparts traveled to McDonough County to interview Davis. They took him into custody and transported him back to Chicago.

Davis was booked July 31 into the Cook County Jail, where he was being held without bond.