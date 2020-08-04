Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday his administration is in talks with University of Illinois officials about making a saliva test researchers there have developed for use on campus more widely available in Illinois.

The saliva test developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will be used for faculty and students before in- person classes on campus this fall, and differs from the invasive nasal swab that’s been much more widely used as the method for testing for COVID-19.

"We’re going to continue to ramp up testing across the state, make sure that that’s available. You may have heard that the University of Illinois now has a saliva test," Pritzker said Tuesday at a news conference at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. "We’re talking to the University of Illinois about how we might provide that across the state to other locations."

The University of Illinois announced Monday that students and faculty participating in in-person classes this fall are required to undergo the saliva-based testing twice weekly, beginning later this month.

A day after announcing the launch of a mask awareness campaign that seeks to target areas of the state with rising coronavirus metrics that indicate a resurgence there, Pritzker aimed his message in Carbondale directly at universities and colleges.

"There’s not a single one of these institutions that should be opening without making sure that you’re enforcing a mask mandate," Pritzker said. "We have a statewide mask mandate, we’ve had one since May 1. There’s some people who don’t follow it, but on university campuses, it’s vitally important that everybody follow it, keep their social distance and then we make sure we don’t have overcapacity in this environment so that there’s a viral load that builds up in any given space."

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,471 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours and 19 additional deaths of people with coronavirus.

That brings the statewide totals to 184,712 known cases and 7,545 deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide average positivity rate is currently 3.9%. One month ago, the rate was 2.6%.

Pritzker has made several downstate stops over the past week, in Peoria, Springfield and Tuesday’s visit to Carbondale, sounding an alarm about rising coronavirus metrics in those areas.

Coronavirus outbreaks in Jackson County, which includes Carbondale, have been traced to parties held by Southern Illinois University students returning to campus early, Pritzker said, underscoring a challenge universities nationwide are likely to face this fall in clamping down on aspects of college life outside the classroom.

Southern Illinois and Metro East have the highest average positivity rates among all regions of the state. The COVID-19 pandemic "once seemed tame in Carbondale, and throughout the region, is now surging here," Pritzker said. "It’s worse than in Chicago."

Illinois was one of many places that struggled early on to ramp up testing capacity as the pandemic took hold in the United States this spring. On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 42,598 tests conducted over the prior 24 hours in the state, raising the total tests conducted to date to 2,849,395.