PEORIA -- COVID-19 retests at the Peoria County Jail has revealed another case.

All told, 38 inmates have tested positive, according to Sheriff Brian Asbell.

The new case comes as part of a second round of COVID-19 testing at the jail. The retest involves 170 detainees who tested negative on first round of testing.

Seventy tests remain underway. The results are expected by Friday.

No additional jail employees have tested positive, Asbell said. As of last week, six such positive tests had been recorded.