PEORIA — Couri Thomas, who came within 1,051 votes of defeating incumbent Mayor Jim Ardis in 2017, hopes his second attempt, in 2021, is more successful.

Thomas announced his candidacy for the mayoral seat Saturday in front of the statue of Richard Pryor in the Warehouse District.

Since the last campaign, "I've been observing, watching, listening and learning. But you can always find me in the trenches working," said Thomas, who works at the Peoria Area Food Bank.

He stressed a desire to build a campaign, and to work to improve the city, "by accumulating diverse groups of individuals willing to be a part of a common purpose."

Among Thomas' priorities are supporting local businesses and encouraging new ones for "regular people," as well as addressing property taxes.

"I believe in getting a bang for our buck," he said.

Addressing public safety issues, Thomas said he rejected police-defunding efforts but suggested an interest in the city exploring a different cadre of "peace officers" whose aim could be to defuse tensions. He also called for stronger community involvement through programs such as Neighborhood Watch

Others who have announced their candidacy include Chama St. Louis, a community activist who had been part of Thomas' 2017 campaign; entrepreneur and urban farmer Andres "Andy" Diaz; and the Rev. Chuck Brown of Victory Christian Church.

Ardis said this spring he plans to seek another term. If re-elected, it would be his fifth four-year term.

Candidates can begin circulating petitions for signature later this summer and will begin filing them in late November. If more than two candidates file, it will trigger a primary in late February to narrow the field before a general election in early April.

Thomas advanced to the general election in 2017, losing to Ardis by a vote of 6,019 to 7,069. His campaign benefited from a campaign rally featuring the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. the weekend prior to Election Day.