There are 38 school districts in the Tri-County area; 18 in Peoria County; a combined 20 in Woodford and Tazewell counties.

Each has its own elected 7-member school board. Every board member of every school board is paid precisely zero dollars and zero cents to serve four- or five-year terms.

This summer, those boards of education have been asked to decisively solve a problem that has no fully satisfactory solution — how to safely teach students during a pandemic.

Despite looming deadlines — all public schools in the area start the 2020-2021 school year in August — the answers are dribbling in. No two look alike. Most are based on some combination of in-school learning and remote learning by computer.

What follows is a partial list of reopening plans for school districts in the Tri-County Area, from large ones, like Peoria Public Schools District 150 with its 27 school buildings and 13,000 students to small ones like Pleasant Valley School District 62 with two buildings and a little more than 400 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Unless otherwise noted, every school district plans to follow a state directive to offer an all-remote learning option for families uncomfortable sending students for any in-school learning. Also, they will adhere to hand washing and face mask protocols and observing social distancing guidelines, set forth by the Illinois State Board of Education "to the greatest extent possible."

Finally, on Friday, July 31, every school district in the state was awaiting word from Gov. JB Pritzker that the increased number of cases of the coronavirus in the state could possibly lead to a reversion to Phase 3 of its Reopen Illinois Plan.

A return to Phase 3 would likely mean all remote learning for all school districts until Phase 4, with its allowance of larger gatherings, was reinstated.

To have your district’s plans added to this list, email shilyard@pjstar.com.

Peoria Public Schools

(Pre-K through 12th grade)

The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education approved in late June a hybrid plan to reopen schools with both in-school and remote learning.

The plan divides the student body into an A group and a B group with the groups alternating days for in-school learning Monday through Thursday. The groups will also alternate Fridays in school.

That schedule means students would have a minimum of two days a week of off-campus, learning remotely. The off-campus days would be teacher-directed independent study requirements based on the in-school instructions of the previous day.

The first day of school is Aug. 19.

Pleasant Valley School District 62, Peoria

(Grades pre-K to 8)

The district has adopted a hybrid plan. The board-approved plan separates the students into two groups, A and B. Students in the designated A group will attend in-school classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and have remote learning assignments on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Students in Group B will have remote learning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and attend class in-school on Thursdays and Fridays.

All remote learning assignments, which will all be graded, must be started by 2 p.m. on every remote learning day.

Families will be notified about groupings in early August. The first day of school for Group A students will be Aug. 24, with an Aug. 27 start for Group B students.

Dunlap School Community Unit District 323

(Grades K-12)

The school board on Wednesday approved a return to the pre-COVID school schedule with full-time school days, five days a week.

High school students will begin with the optional zero hour starting at 7:24 a.m. (first period starts at 8:18 a.m.) and dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

Middle school students will go from 8:24 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Currently middle and high school schedules will be divided into three 128-minute blocks, to limit the number of hallway transition times.

Elementary school days will be 7:39 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

All schools have early dismissal on Wednesdays.

Pleasant Hill School District 69, Peoria

(Grades pre-K to 8)

The district will send students to school five days a week with a shortened daily schedule.

Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunches will be served inside classrooms. Staggered times and schedules to reduce crowds in hallways are being developed.

Princeville Community Unit School District 326

(Grades pre-K-12)

A condensed schedule will have students in school five days a week from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A sack lunch will be provided to students as they leave for the day.

Childcare will be offered at a cost for those families that need supervision.

East Peoria Community High School District 309

(Grades 9-12)

Plans to reopen with five days of in-school learning changed when heavy rains on July 15 flooded and damaged a portion of the high school.

So, school will resume with all remote learning, just like it ended the year when buildings were closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Marjorie Greuter hoped the school building would be ready to reopen in mid-September.

At that time, the district would implement its original plan to reopen schools - a part-day schedule that would spread one full class days over two days of in-school learning.

Individual class periods will be longer (75 minutes) and school days will be shorter (5 hours, 15 minutes, plus a grab-and-go lunch).

So, odd number class periods, one, three, five and seven will alternate days with class periods two, four and six.

East Peoria Elementary School District 86

(Grades K-8)

On July 30, the East Peoria Elementary School District School Board approved two plans in one motion - the first to start the school year with all remote learning, the second to return to all in-school learning in September.

The district has three schools that are grades K-2, three grades 3-5, and Central Junior High School that is grades 6-8.

Those schools will begin with an all-remote learning program beginning Aug. 31

It will switch to all in-school learning, full-time, five days a week, on Sept. 21.

Families may choose to remain with an all-remote learning for the rest of the quarter.