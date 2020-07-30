With the COVID-19 pandemic causing anxiety about in-person class attendance during the approaching school year, the prospect of some area families seeking alternative ways to educate their children is not an unexpected one.

To help prepare area parents who are considering educational options beyond the traditional classroom setting, the Pekin Public Library will host an Introduction to Homeschooling program Aug. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

According to Emily Lambe, the library’s public information manager, the program will provide an overview of the different types of curriculum programs available, basics on how to get started with homeschooling, and review the relevant Illinois laws.

"The Pekin Public Library has always had a good relationship with the local homeschooling community, and offered classes specifically for children who are homeschooled," said Lambe. "With some families thinking about other options for school this year, we thought it would be a good time to partner with some parents who have been homeschooling their own children and asked them to share that knowledge with other parents who may be thinking about homeschooling their own children."

The program will feature a panel of three mothers who home school their children, Lambe added. Panelists Corrie Salmon, Jennifer Hall, and Michelle Price have a combined 30 years of experience in homeschooling. The program is limited to 25 people and registration is required. To register, visit the library’s online calendar at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org