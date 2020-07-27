DUNLAP — The Dunlap School Board on Wednesday will also consider a second plan to reopen its schools next month that puts students in the classroom for a full school day, five days a week.

A story in Sunday’s Journal Star described only one of the two options that emerged from a monthlong exploration by several committees of reopening possibilities. School has been closed since mid-March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The board is expected to choose between the two options at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium.

Regardless of the board’s choice, families can choose to opt out of any in-school learning and participate in an all-remote learning program.

Shortly after Wednesday’s vote, the district will send out surveys to families to allow them to choose in-person or remote-only instruction. The survey will need to be completed no later than Monday, Aug. 3. Families that do not respond will be counted as choosing in-person learning, and can only change between in-person and remote learning at the end of the first semester.

The full-day school option most closely resembles as normal a school day as possible, according to district documents. Students will be required to wear masks all day. Social distancing, particularly during lunch periods and in the classrooms of high-population schools, is not likely to occur to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Last year’s bell schedule for the high school was zero hour starting 7:24 a.m. and seventh hour ending at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday’s school day was slightly shorter.

The school day at the middle schools was 8:24 a.m to 3:30 p.m., with an early dismissal on Wednesdays.

The elementary school schedule was 7:39 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., with a 2:15 p.m. dismissal on Wednesdays.

The second option is for a condensed schedule, minus lunch, that limits between-class hallway contact. High school and middle school students would be in school from 8:20 a.m. until noon and would have required off-campus independent study assignments in the afternoons.

The elementary schedule in a condensed school day would be 7:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students would be able to bring or purchase a "substantial snack," but there would be no lunch served.

