PEORIA - There’s no excuse for not getting a COVID-19 test. Free testing is available at multiple sites in the Peoria area.

Here are three locations offering tests.

Peoria Civic Center/Fulton Street - Located at the Peoria Civic Center’s Fulton Street Parking Lot. This site is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Open 7 days per week, 8 a.m to 4 p.m while daily testing supplies lastDrive-up and walk-up testing availableTesting Criteria: Anyone with or without symptoms. This location uses a less-invasive nasal swab for testing.For more information: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit http://dph.illinois.gov/testing

Heartland Health Services, 2321 N. Wisconsin Ave., Peoria.

No appointment necessary. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.Testing Criteria: Open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Must be able to sit upright without assistance to be tested with pharyngeal swab, the long swab, administered through the nose.For more information: visit https://hhsil.com/covid-19 or call 309-495-8659

Peoria City/County Health Department - 2116 N. Sheridan Rd., Peoria, curbside drive-thru testing. PLEASE NOTE: THIS SITE WILL CLOSE AFTER AUG. 1.

Open Saturdays -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Testing Criteria: Open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Must be able to sit upright without assistance to be tested with pharyngeal swab, the long swab, administered through the nose.For more information: visit https://hhsil.com/covid-19 or call 309-495-8659