PEORIA -- The outbreak of COVID-19 cases reported by Bradley University last week, which now totals 12 affected students, is likely attributed to an off-campus "social gathering," the school’s president said in an email on Monday.

The school did contact tracing from an initial positive test, and officials there believe the spread occurred "as a result of a small off-campus social gathering where the use of masks and physical distancing did not occur," President Stephen Standifird stated in the communique.

"This event highlights the importance of remaining vigilant about engaging in behaviors proven to slow the spread of the virus," he added. "Face masks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing matter. This case also highlights the importance of an aggressive testing and contact tracing routine."

Initially the school reported eight students positive on Thursday, then amended that to 10 on Friday before reporting 12 on Monday. Some of the students were involved in the school’s orientation program assisting incoming students, but on Friday Bradley stated that the spread is not believed to be connected to the orientation sessions conducted for incoming students.

A staff member at the West Bluff school also tested positive, Standifird said, though it was an unrelated case and contact tracing conducted by the Peoria City/County Health Department showed "no close contacts within the Bradley community."

No changes are expected to the university’s plans to return for in-person classes in late August. But the school plans to release to faculty and staff a series of "decision points that would cause us to revise our plans for the fall" within several days, the email stated.

Standifird also stated that "there are options for remote learning for students who are interested and this deadline will be extended." Last week the university unveiled a process by which faculty and staff who are at high risk or live with someone who do can seek added precautions.

The email also detailed the school’s contact-tracing routines going forward. Anyone who was within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of someone who tested positive will be contacted by the university’s health services office. Anyone who had contact but is not considered to be at risk -- such as someone sharing a classroom, but who was not in close contact -- will be emailed by the university.

"It’s difficult to make any conclusive statements about the current situation given the evolving nature of the pandemic," Standifird’s email stated. "However, in this case, our process for testing, contact tracing and self quarantining appears to have helped limit the spread of the virus."