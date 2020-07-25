PEORIA -- Bradley University confirmed two additional cases of the disease coronavirus causes.

But the West Bluff school believes the cases are not connected to its summer-orientation program.

The 10 current cases as of Friday afternoon were among students, including some involved in orientation, according to a Bradley news release. The university does not believe the spread is connected to the orientation sessions conducted for incoming students.

Contact tracing from an initial case revealed seven more, about which the university received notice after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The other two positive-test results were received Friday afternoon.

Bradley was awaiting results from contact tracing connected to the positive tests.

The four summer-orientation sessions scheduled for Monday through Friday are to be conducted virtually, according to the university. On-campus admissions visits are to be rescheduled.