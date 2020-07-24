PEORIA -- A fire early Friday at a South Peoria residence caused about $25,000 in damage, authorities stated.

Firefighers were called about 12:30 a.m. to 1807 W. Millman St., where they found smoke emanating from a house.

The flames were contained to the dining room, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Smoke damage permeated the house.

Both occupants had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, but they rescued three dogs from the house.

An overloaded extension cord caused the fire, according to an investigator.

No injuries were reported. The occupants didn’t have to move out of the house.