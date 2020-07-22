PEORIA — The trial of Jermontay Brock, the man accused of killing two at an off-campus Bradley University party two years ago, was halted after more positive COVID-19 tests at the jail.

Chief Peoria County Judge Paul Gilfillan said health concerns resulted in him "pausing" the trial until Aug. 19 and 20. The same panel of jurors will be used. He declined to specifically mention what health issue was occurring that would result in such a long delay.

But his statement came just minutes after Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announced there were 14 more positive cases at the jail, bringing the total number of inmates affected to about 22. There were also more than 150 pending tests whose results weren’t known yet, the sheriff said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who tested positive or if Brock, 18, had tested positive himself. The trial’s second day was to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday but was delayed for at least two hours before the news was made public.

And during that time, no one, save a few reporters and one bailiff, were in the room. Delays in trials aren't uncommon. Sometimes, it's witnesses who can't make it on time. Other times, a person has car trouble.

But it is unusual to have no one in a room, and it is unusual for no one to know why a hearing or trial was delayed. Another trial down the hallway in another felony courtroom also appeared to be halted, as the door to the courtroom was locked and the lights were off.

Brock’s trial was the first high-profile case to be held under COVID-19 restrictions. On the first day, jurors were spread out all over the room, while the audience was limited in size. All wore masks except the person who was testifying.

Gilfillan made it clear that he believed no one in the courtroom had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus as a result of whatever health concerns had delayed the trial.

Brock, 18, of 2209 W. Millman St., was indicted more than two years ago on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the April 8, 2018, deaths of Anthony Polnitz, 22, and Nasjay Murry, 18, the latter a pre-med student at Bradley.

All were at a party in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue when they were killed early that morning. Another woman was shot in the hand, which is the basis of the aggravated battery charge. Brock is also facing a relatively minor unlawful possession of a firearm charge that declares he had a prior juvenile conviction for aggravated battery.

The murder charges allege Brock, then 16, used a handgun to shoot and kill Polnitz and Murry, meaning he would face at least 45 years behind bars for each death if convicted. The aggravated battery charge carries a six- to 30-year prison term. It’s possible all three sentences could be served consecutively if he is convicted.

