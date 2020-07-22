PEORIA -- A Peoria man was cited for battery after he threw at a store clerk a box of headphones he was attempting to return.

The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Family Dollar, 3111 W. Harmon Highway in Limestone Township.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the 64-year-old suspect wanted to return the headphones, but the clerk told him he needed a receipt. The suspect told the clerk she already had taken it.

They began to argue. The suspect told the clerk he was going to "whoop her (expletive)," according to a deputy’s report.

At that point, the clerk grabbed a cane from beneath the counter and told the suspect to leave. He then threw at the clerk the headphones box, which struck her in the head.

The clerk and suspect shoved each other before he left.

Once the deputy arrived, the suspect said the store had a bad return policy, the report stated. He denied throwing the box at the clerk.

The deputy reviewed surveillance video to confirm what happened. The suspect was released but received a notice to appear in court.