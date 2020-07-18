PEORIA -- A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot Saturday morning in Central Peoria, according to authorities.

About 4:20 a.m., the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported activity in the 2100 block of North Hampton Court, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a porch about a block away, in the 2100 block of North North Street. The driver fled on foot.

Officers determined people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other when one vehicle crashed and the other fled.

Police were notified about 4:25 a.m. that a private vehicle delivered a male gunshot victim to a local hospital. He was wounded in his back.

A police dog searched for the driver who fled on foot from the crash site, to no avail.