PEORIA -- At least one tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in Tazewell County amid storms that blew through the area, according to public-safety officials.

A tornado was spotted at 1:49 p.m. about one mile southeast of South Pekin, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. About five minutes later, a tornado was spotted near Tremont. The tornado was moving northeast about 20 mph.

A tornado also was reported at 1:37 p.m. northwest of Green Valley.

Hail 1 inch in diameter also was reported. The Weather Service suggested hail damage to vehicles was likely, as was wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Heavy rain also hit the area, drenching the Tri-County Area. The rain came in waves with some areas reporting little rainfall while others were under a downpour.

In Peoria, that rain resulted in city firefighters being called to the 123 You ’N Me day-care facility at 809 W. Detweiller Dr. because of flooding inside the building at about 3 p.m.

About 100 people were moved to unaffected areas of the building, according to a department news release, after fire crews encountered severe water damage, including several rooms with ceiling tile collapses. Parents were called to pick up their children.

The incident was blamed on a flooded roof, which leaked into the building, causing the collapse of the ceiling tiles. It’s not clear how long the facility will be shuttered.

An official with the Tazewell County Emergency Management Agency said there was some localized flooding in East Peoria and Pekin with water coming up to some car doors.

The tornado that touched down briefly near South Pekin didn’t appear to cause any damage, or at least, none had been found as of 4 p.m. Spotters, he said, were outside looking for damage.

The Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Tazewell County about 1:45 p.m. It expired at 2:15 p.m.

Near Deer Creek, 70 mph winds were reported, and in some areas as many as 3 inches of rainfall was expected in the course of an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Torrential rainfall was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the Macomb area. At about 2:40 p.m., 1.3 inches of rain was reported at Bushnell. In Plymouth in southeast Hancock County, 3.3 inches were reported.

The storms Wednesday followed a strong system that passed Saturday night through the Peoria area.

Hail the size of tennis balls, more than 2 inches in diameter, fell near Bartonville, per the Weather Service. Winds up to 76 mph were reported in the Tri-County Area, as were numerous felled trees.