PEORIA - Thirty-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County Area in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began the Peoria area has seen a total of 984 cases.

Peoria County added 26 cases for a total of 736. Of those cases 202 are at home in isolation, 12 are hospitalized, 793 have recovered and 29 have died.

Tazewell County added six new cases for a total of 191 to date. Of those cases 146 have recovered and eight have died. Currently, 36 Tazewell County residents are in isolation at home and one is hospitalized.

Woodford County added three cases for a to-date total of 57. Of those cases 14 are home isolating and three are hospitalized. A total of 38 Woodford County residents have recovered and two have died.

The number of COVID-19 patients in area intensive care units increased in the last 24 hours, from two to six. The number of patients in non-ICU beds also increased by one to 24.

The positivity rate in Peoria County rose from 3% to 3.4%. It also rose in Woodford County, from 2.06% to 2.15%. Tazewell County does not report its positivity rate daily. They stand at 1.5% for the week of July 4-10, up from 1.3% the week before.