PEORIA – A Peoria man faces up to 14 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury for allegedly being intoxicated during a fatal traffic accident last month.

Khalil D. Brown, 24, of 1009 E. Wilcox Ave., faces charges of aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in connection with the June 22 accident that killed Katherine Ware.

The accident occurred near the near the intersection of Jefferson and Cass streets at about 10:50 p.m., police have said.

Ware, 76, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the two-vehicle accident, and Ware who had been thrown from her vehicle, police have said.

Officers believe a truck, driven by Ware, was trying to either cross the street or turn onto Jefferson from Cass Street when she was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Brown, who was headed south on Jefferson.

The first charge Brown faces, the aggravated DUI, is the most serious with a possible 14-year prison term if convicted, though sentencing can be as light as probation.