Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, July 15.

Those who believe the United States is a hopelessly unfair place whose better days are behind it probably haven’t met Bob Khoury.

The Lebanese immigrant said he started from zero when he arrived in this country a decade ago. But that’s not entirely true.

If nothing else, he had a knack for cutting men’s hair.

Khoury spent 20 years as a barber in Lebanon, near Aytou, the village from where legions moved to Peoria. He started barbering when he was 12 and owned his own shop by the time he was 15.

Within a few years after he joined his mother and other relatives in Peoria, Khoury saved enough cash from handyman work to take over a longstanding barber shop in a strip mall along Glen Avenue near War Memorial Drive.

As his clean-cut reputation grew, his cozy, three-chair shop became busier. Busy enough for another barber to join Khoury. And enough customers and family concerns to make him think beyond the small store in the strip mall.

"A year and a half ago, I had surgery for my knee," Khoury said last week during a business break. "I said, ‘If something happened to me, we’ll have no income.’ I need to do something. I can sit (and cut hair) and still make money.

"That’s what made me go bigger. And I was busy at this location."

The result is J+B Studio By Bob the Barber, which opened in late May at 2302 W. Glen Ave. It’s next door to his old shop.

"This is my dream," Kouri said.

A former karate studio, the 3,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a multifaceted grooming center for men, women and children. Their hair care can be addressed from more than 15 chairs, including ones made specifically for kids.

The new location also has manicure and pedicure salons, as well as a room dedicated to waxing and makeup. Shampoos, hair gels and other personal-care products also are offered for sale.

"The idea is a one-stop shop," Khoury said. "In my old shop, I had a lot of customers who said, ‘I wish I could bring my wife with me, or I wish all my family could come with me.’ Why not do something where all the family could come?"

Family is the root of the new location’s name, which Bradley University marketing students helped develop.

The "J" in J+B stands for Khoury’s wife, Joyce. She and Khoury have four children, three boys and a girl, aged 16 to 10.

Joyce Khoury doesn’t cut or style hair, but her influence on her husband’s business appears immense.

"She’s worked very hard to raise my kids," Khoury said. "She left all her family in Lebanon. She has zero family here. I wanted to do something for her."

The coronavirus-mandated shutdown of barbers and hair stylists lasted more than two months. It gave Khoury a chance to focus on remodeling his new space into white-and-gray modernity. He said he did much of the work himself.

"It’s pretty nice, especially coming from the little hallway that he had," longtime Khoury customer J.R. Scott said.

The rural-Brimfield resident and his wife, Melissa, sat in the J+B lounge one recent morning as their 2½-year-old daughter Sadie awaited her first hair styling.

"I’m just real happy for Bob that he can expand his business and use his good name that he has in the Peoria community to offer other services to people," Scott said.

Scott isn’t the only Bob the Barber regular to sing that praise.

Former U.S. Congressman and Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, another Lebanese-American son of Peoria, might be one of the chorus leaders. With a patriotic twist.

"It’s really the fulfillment of the American Dream," LaHood said in a video testimonial. "You work hard, you do a good job and you’re a professional and boom, you’ve accomplished a great deal."

The song not heard on the way to work today wasn’t the result of a random YouTube search, but after all this, Nick in the Morning can’t think of any other.