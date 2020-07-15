PEORIA -- A injured Peoria man was transported to a medical facility Tuesday following an apparent alcohol-fueled jump from a waterfall at Rocky Glen Park.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. at the park located off Kickapoo Creek Road west of Peoria.

In response to an emergency call, a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy found two men at the base of the waterfall. The 20-year-old victim was leaning against a large boulder and bleeding profusely from his head.

His friend was using his shirt to apply pressure to the wound. The deputy noted the victim had two large contusions on his head.

The hikers apparently were drinking alcohol when the victim decided to jump from the top of the waterfall to the boulder below, according to the deputy’s report. The height was estimated to be between 20 and 30 feet.

Feet first, the man leaped, according to his friend, who did not see where the victim struck his head.

He was unconscious for at least a minute, the friend estimated. By the time the deputy arrived, the victim was conscious and able to respond to questions.

Fire and ambulance crews carried the victim out of the area to receive medical attention. There was no word about his condition.