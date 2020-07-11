WASHINGTON -- An important part of Washington history is coming to life during a historic summer.

An 8-foot-by-40-foot mural that focuses on the life of Washington founder William Holland is being painted on the north exterior wall of Brunk's Sports Center, 122 N. Main St., by three artists from the world-renowned Walldogs troupe.

A portrait of Holland and the word "Washington" are the most prominent elements of the mural.

The project is sponsored by the Washington Historical Society, which is paying the bills for the work.

To help welcome the Walldogs to Washington, the Washington Bicentennial Committee hosted a modest but lively public event Saturday in the downtown square that adhered to COVID-19 pandemic safety recommendations and restrictions.

There was food, music, art activities for kids and T-shirts for sale. Shops on the square were open. Washington police officers stopped traffic driving around the square when pedestrians needed to cross the road.

Many attendees of the public event wore masks and observed social-distancing rules. Attendees were counted so no more than 50 would gather to listen to the music.

"We asked people who are immunocompromised not to attend," said Bicentennial Committee member Mary Kerr. "That's why I didn't go."

The Bicentennial Committee is gearing up for Washington's 200th birthday party in 2025 with annual events.

This year's event was supposed to be a big celebration with several activities including a Taste of Washington. The pandemic ruined those plans.

"We had to scale our event way back this year, but we thought helping the Historical Society welcome the Walldogs to town would be a good thing to do," Kerr said.

The Walldogs have been painting Brunk's wall since mid-week and plan to be done Sunday.

They've attracted the attention of motorists driving along North Main Street and pedestrians and many spectators have sat in the shade of a tent in a city parking lot to watch the artists work.

The wall with the mural faces the parking lot.

"It's been so exciting watching the Walldogs work. The mural is great," said Historical Society President Jennifer Essig. "We had an idea of what the mural was going to look like from a sketch, but the actual mural is much more detailed."

Curt Reynolds is thrilled to be a part of the Walldogs project. He's the owner of Brunk's Sporting Goods, located on the downtown square. His building dates to 1942.

The Historical Society paid for tuck-pointing and background painting of the formerly forlorn Brunk's north wall before the Walldogs arrived.

A portion of the $6,100 cost of the tuck-pointing work ($1,830) came from the city of Washington in the form of TIF funding.

The wall looked so good after it was painted a few weeks ago by Jeremy Lawrence of G&L Lawrence Painting in Washington that Reynolds had Lawrence, a family friend, paint the front of his store in the same color.

"Amazing" is how Reynolds described the wall's new look.

The three Walldogs in town to paint the wall are Jay Allen of Rockford, former Canton resident Doug Haffner of the Stark County city of Wyoming and Anat Ronen of Houston.

Allen and Haffner each owns a sign company. Ronen is a professional artist.

Allen, the project coordinator and site manager of the Washington wall project, said this week's work is what the Walldogs call a "preview mural," an opportunity for a community to get an idea of what a Walldogs festival of several mural paintings would look like.

"It's like sticking your toe in the water," Allen said.

The Walldogs have held festivals in Kewanee, Pontiac and Streator, among other places. A festival planned for this summer in Olney was canceled because of the pandemic.

Allen is certain Washington residents and businesses and visitors will enjoy the new mural.

"We've found that public art is an amazing generator of foot traffic and commerce for businesses," he said. "And people have a great deal of respect for a mural that depicts a community's history. On a primal level, each community's story has a connection for all of us.

"As Walldogs, we enjoy the 'rock star treatment' we get from communities, but what we do isn't about us. Many people contribute to each project."

Allen said he's happy that at a time when most public events have been canceled because of the pandemic, Washington has been able to safely have one.

"I guess you could call our event a 'paint-demic,'" he said.

About 800 murals have been painted on walls in 14 countries by Walldogs artists since 1993.

Walldogs is a historical reference to painters who painted advertisements on the sides of buildings. The practice was common from the 1890s through the early 1960s.

