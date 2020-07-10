Marriages

Peoria County

Carmen M. Couri, 26, Peoria; Thomas K. Bruch, 29, Peoria Heights.

Emily V. Motteler, 28; Brandon M. Mayer, 27; both of Chillicothe.

Tyler J. Smith, 22, Peoria; Mary R. Williams, 28, Washington.

Chloe R. Milot, 24, Washington; Samuel M. Zangara, 26, Peoria.

Derek D. Sans, 42; Pamela K. Bell, 46; both of Peoria.

Montirrues D.E. Clark Sr., 26; Ameika C. Moore, 26; both of Peoria.

Michael G. Eckardt, 27, Macomb; Brittany L. Cade, 25, Peoria.

Joshua T. Donlan, 28; Morgan L. Strohl, 23; both of Peoria.

Kaylee A. White, 24; Adam C. Carrier, 25; both of Chillicothe.

Aron K. Rogers, 28; Morgan A. Crew, 24; both of Chillicothe.

Khadjah L. Edwards, 29, Peoria; Cory A. Bannon, 32, Creve Coeur.

Shanikka R. Cox, 28; Carlos L. Hoover, 46; both of Peoria.

Elizabeth Y. Coon, 40, Marquette Heights; Anthony R. Jellison, 40, Carthage, N.C.

Laine M. Ziegler, 36; Charles H. Mathews IV, 40; both of Bartonville.

Eric T. Elwood, 55; Jo Ellen Vieley, 54; both of Peoria.

Atkla Williams, 54, Hazelwood, Mo.; Edward D. Norris, 56, Peoria.

Tawnya M. Willey, 36, Hanna City; David W. Brockette Jr., 38, Empire, Mich.

Lindsay M. Bustle, 32; Hunter M. Kelley, 30; both of Champaign.

Deandre L. Bobo, 40; Saprina L. Brown, 43; both of Peoria.