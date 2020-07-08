The Tazewell County Resource Center Inc., a Tremont-based not-for-profit dedicated to supporting a life of choice for people with disabilities, rolled out the physical manifestation of its partnership with the Miller Senior Citizens Center in Pekin Tuesday morning.

The Taste of TCRC Kitchen, a food cart staffed by TCRC clients and employees, offered its first meals of the summer from the Miller Center’s parking lot. Last summer, the mobile kitchen operated in Downtown Peoria. But, according to TCRC Food Service Director Kelly Meals, the agency was looking for a new venue this year.

(TCRC and the Miller Center) serve a lot of the same kind of population," said Meals. "Theirs is elderly, while ours is disabled. We have a good rapport with them and we like working with them. (Miller Center Administrator Alisha Dault) is amazing."

Tuesday’s bill of fare included cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled pork chops, chicken salad, and a "TCRC Trof" of pulled pork nachos. Meals indicated that the Taste of TCRC Kitchen menu is subject to frequent changes.

"We love to share our fun recipes," she said. "We make homemade chips and we have some signature items that we’re offering.

TCRC clients who help operate the mobile kitchen benefit by receiving both training in culinary arts and minimum wage salaries, Meals added. The community at large will benefit from having another food option available at lunch time. And the city of Pekin will benefit from the revenue that the kitchen could potentially generate.

Cindy Giddens of Pekin was on her way to lunch at Arby’s on Court Street when she noticed the Taste of TCRC Kitchen parked at the Miller Center. An enthusiastic advocate of local small businesses, she altered her lunch plans on the spot and detoured to the cart for a pulled pork sandwich.

"I love homemade business … period," Giddens said. "I put my money toward businesses like this, because towns need them."

Meals said that the Taste of TCRC Kitchen will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If the cart drums up enough business, she will consider expanding operations to five days a week.

"If we can’t bring clients (to cook), we do not cater," she added. "It’s part of our mission."

For more information on TCRC and its mission, visit www.tcrcorg.com.