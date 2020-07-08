PEORIA — For better health, the community needs to see not always a doctor in white but sometimes an officer in blue.

That is part of the impetus behind the opening of the second Peoria Police Resource Center, unveiled Wednesday on the East Bluff. The storefront operation is at 2321 N. Wisconsin Ave., just a Dollar Store away from one of the clinics run by Heartland Health Services.

Heartland, which owns the stretch of retail property that once hosted a Kroger, suggested two years ago that Peoria police open an on-site resource center. The center, akin to a similar outlet that debuted last year at Harrison Homes, will offer not only access to police help but information and assistance about medical care, food pantries, education opportunities, job openings and other services that play key roles in maintaining health, said Gregg Stoner, chief medical officer for Heartland.

"We are so excited about today," Stoner said at a press conference at the freshly painted center. " ... This is exactly what people are asking for."

Police will not be on hand 24/7/365, said Police Chief Loren Marion. However, police have access to the office at all times and can meet citizens there by appointment. Some discussions might involve crime matters, but the office can also serve to offer referrals for many needs, from the mundane (such as birth certificates) to the serious (such as addiction programs).

"The importance of the resource center is to use it to reach the community," Marion said amid an audience of about two dozen police officers, medical professionals and local officials.

The 3,000-square-foot site’s most recent tenant had been a bank, but the spot had been vacant of late. The center brings no real cost to the police budget: Heartland is donating the space and Peoria Public Works spruced up the interior, while police officers and employees will appear at the office during their regular working hours.

City Councilman Tim Riggenbach, whose 3rd District includes the East Bluff neighborhood surrounding the site, said the new police presence — including the big sign out front touting "Peoria Police Resource Center" — will offer the added benefit of discouraging crime in the area.

"There could be an officer here any time," Riggenbach said. " ... I think that can be a powerful deterrent."

Appointments for the Peoria Police Resource Center can be made by calling the Peoria Police Department’s non-emergency number: (309) 673-4521.

