EUREKA -- There was no official ceremony, but an era of claustrophobia in municipal government ended Monday night in Eureka.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the Eureka City Council met in person. Council members appeared able to achieve proper social distancing, too, unlike what would have been possible during previous in-person meetings.

This meeting was the first to be conducted in the new Eureka combined-services building. Construction on the new building, which also houses the Eureka Police Department, began last autumn.

"Our new building is functional and we are working out of it," stated Melissa Brown, the Eureka city administrator.

When contacted Wednesday, Brown told the Journal Star city officials were likely to unlock the doors, to see what kind of foot traffic the building might attract. An open house is to be held at some point.

The 6,500-square-foot structure is located at 111 W. Court St., around the corner from the previous City Building. That facility was more than a century old, a bank in a previous incarnation.

Perhaps there was enough room there to count and house dollar bills, but it appeared woefully short of adequate for government work.

The council met at a conference table in the cozy room while other city officials sat at their work desks a few feet away. The gallery provided seating for eight to 10 onlookers.

In the new council chambers, public seating is about six times as large. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, capacity Monday was limited by about half.

All in attendance were required to wear masks, according to Brown, and chairs were spaced appropriately.

From March until Monday, the council met via teleconference.

The meeting Monday night also was the first for new City Council member Melita Williams, who represents Ward 1. She was appointed to replace Milt Hinnen, a two-decade alderman who died May 23.