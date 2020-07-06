Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, July 6.

Nick in the Morning is back in the saddle after a much-needed two-week break. We hit the road and sampled North Carolina-style barbecue, among other regional culinary delights. (While maintaining proper COVID-related protocols, of course.)

Still, we found nothing comparable to that central Illinois stalwart, the pork-tenderloin sandwich. Alas, one of the top tenderloin purveyors in the immediate Peoria area will be reducing its availability soon.

TNT’s Sports Bar & Grill in Peoria Heights is ceasing operations Sunday, its employees have announced.

The restaurant known in part for its variety of tenderloins opened in 2009 at 4319 N. Prospect Road. It doubled the number of TNT’s restaurants in the Tri-County area; the first is located at 3304 Meadow Ave. in East Peoria.

But TNT’s owner Troy Duede is easing into retirement, according to Brittany Brown, the general manager of both locations.

"I can say that we are ... going to only be running our original East Peoria location moving forward," Brown told Nick in the Morning.

The Peoria Heights location is for sale. According to Brown, its closure is not related to the coronavirus pandemic, which for months forced restaurants around Illinois to cease interior dining.

TNT’s featured menu items, including the tenderloins, are to continue to be available in East Peoria, according to Brown. Business hours there are likely to be expanded, as is the menu.

The Peoria Heights restaurant is to be open Wednesday through Sunday evenings this week.

For us, a Heights TNT’s highlight was Tenderloin Tuesday. The restaurant’s basic tenderloin sandwich was festooned with a variety of toppings. Among them were fried eggs, sausage gravy or pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza has been key in the history of that Prospect Road location. Before TNT’s took over, it was the longtime site of the legendary Penguin Tap, known far and wide for its thin-crust pie.

When Duede purchased the old Penguin, he also acquired its pizza recipe.

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Mark Grace was known to be a Penguin regular whenever he would return to town, where he once played minor-league ball for the Peoria Chiefs. Back in the day, the Penguin also was a regular supper spot for Journal Star sports-department employees, some of whom took their sustenance in liquid form.

That era of imbibing on the job is long gone, for better or for worse. But here’s hoping a worthy Penguin/TNT’s successor fills that Prospect Road space.

And here’s hoping Nick in the Morning can return sometime soon to working from 1 News Plaza. In the meantime, we’re still homebound, not hearing songs on the way to work on our car radio but finding them through a random YouTube search. This one was appropriate Saturday, the Fourth of July.