PEORIA — The operator of a motorcycle was killed late Sunday night after being involved in a traffic accident on North Sterling Avenue.

Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department said the accident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sterling when a car collided with the motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle in the roadway.

Seth T. Guthrie, 27, who lived on the nearby street of West Westport Street, was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. at the scene, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Guthrie, who was wearing a helmet, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, and likely died instantly, the coroner said. There will be no autopsy. Toxicology testing is pending.

The car’s driver was taken to an area hospital with what police said was non life-threatening injuries.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the driver of the car was pulling out onto Sterling from a driveway in the 3300 block of Sterling the motorcycle was headed north Sterling.

The two vehicles collided as the car entered the roadway, Dotson said.

The investigation is ongoing. It wasn’t clear if any tickets or citations had been issued.