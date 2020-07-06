PEORIA -- A Metamora man was in jail Monday after he was arrested for damaging the U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Peoria, according to authorities.

Danny G. Jeffery, 38, was arrested Sunday night after the vandalism was reported at the federal building at 100 NE Monroe St.

According to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, officers received a report shortly before 6 p.m. about a man who was damaging property. They located Jeffery and arrested him.

Jeffery used rocks to damage numerous federal-building windows, according to Dotson. She did not specify a number.

The three-story building houses various federal-government facilities, including the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, also has an office there.

Jeffery was accused of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, a felony.