ROSEVILLE -- An automobile accident early Monday in rural Warren County resulted in a hospital visit for a Macomb man, according to authorities.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 40th Avenue and 40th Street southwest of Roseville, according to the Illinois State Police.

Justin M. Butler, 23, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix east on 40th Avenue, also known as Raritan Road, when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The car traveled down an embankment and crossed a small creek before it landed north of the road, according to the State Police.

Butler sustained unspecified injuries and was transported to an unidentified area hospital. His condition was not reported. He was cited for improper lane use.