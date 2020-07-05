WASHINGTON -- One day at a time, one hymn at a time, Shawn Degenhart is giving thousands of people inspiration to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of GospelFest Ministries and organizer of GospelFest concerts has sat at the piano in his Washington home every day since March 17 and recorded a hymn that he posts on his Facebook page about mid-afternoon.

The recordings have gone on for 111 consecutive days, starting with "Til the Storm Passes By" on March 17 and continuing through Sunday, when Degenhart sang, "I'll Meet You in the Morning."

Degenhart diverted briefly recently from religious hymns to patriotic songs, singing "My County 'Tis of Thee" on Thursday, "America, The Beautiful" on Friday and the "Star-Spangled Banner" plus "God Bless America" on Saturday in observance of the July 4 weekend.

As of Sunday, "My Country 'Tis of Thee" had accumulated 532 views, "America, The Beautiful" had 476 views and the "Star-Spangled Banner plus "God Bless America" had 387 views.

Deganhart isn't running out of material or a desire to do the daily recordings.

"I have a house full of hymnals and songbooks," he said. "I could do this for a year, and I don't mind doing it a bit."

With an average of 300 to 400 views a day, Degenhart's hymns have been seen and heard an estimated 40,000 times.

So how did the recordings start?

"I was sitting at home in quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic, and one day I sat down at the piano and thought I should sing a hymn for people who were homebound like I am," Degenhart said. "It took off from there."

Degenhart's Summertime GospelFest concert, which normally draws about 900 people to the Caterpillar Performing Arts Center at Five Points Washington, was done online Thursday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where Degenhart serves as director of communications.

The 22nd annual Summertime GospelFest was decidedly different than the previous 21.

Six GospelFest singers instead of the usual nine or 10 joined Degenhart to sing Southern gospel classics, hymns and patriotic songs. The GospelFest Choir, normally 50 to 60 strong, didn't perform.

"The choir usually starts practicing for the Summertime GospelFest in late April. We couldn't do that because of gathering restrictions," Degenhart said.

There was no audience Thursday for the 90-minute concert.

"It felt like performing in an old radio or television studio," Degenhart said. "I really missed the people in the audience I see a couple times a year."

There were about 200 log-ins for the concert on Degenhart's Facebook page, and Grace Presbyterian Church's website and YouTube channel. Plus, the concert was presented live on WBNH 88.5 FM radio station.

As of late last week, there were about 1,400 views of the concert on the church's YouTube channel.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.