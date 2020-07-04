PEORIA — Aaron "Checkmate" Chess officially made his next political move Saturday.

Chess, 22, announced his candidacy for Peoria City Council at the steps of the old Harrison School in South Peoria. He used the abandoned structure to underscore a main thrust of his campaign; the need to revitalized ignored neighborhoods.

"The community has been neglected," Chess said. " ... That stops now."

Chess grew up in South Peoria before attending Western Illinois University. He recently graduated with a degree in political science and is employed at ADM.

In April 2019, Chess ran among 10 candidates for five at-large seats on the Peoria City Council . He came in last, with 1.5 percent of the vote.

His current campaign puts him against 1st District incumbent Denise Moore. Saturday, he did not invokes Moore’s name but criticized the city for not addressing needs throughout Peoria. Chess proponed a multi-point plan:

• Boost lagging communities, especially to add jobs and a grocery store to South Peoria.

• Invest in youth, particularly regarding trade and vocational options.

• Improve infrastructure, sometimes by subtraction. He advocated leveling old, dangerous buildings, including the vacant Harrison School, and replacing them with new developments.

• Bolster relations between the community and police. One suggestion he advocated: moving toward an in-city residency requirement for Peoria police officers.

The council election is next year.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.