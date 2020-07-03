METAMORA — Robert Kauffman has an affinity for the American flag.

And he wants people to understand there is a right way to fly Old Glory — such as when to raise and lower it on Memorial Day. Or when to fly it at half-staff.

On this Independence Day weekend, the former U.S. Air Force officer, former U.S. clerk and former federal magistrate says learning Title 4 of the U.S. Code isn’t hard and actually gives people a better appreciation of the Stars and Stripes.

For almost 30 years, he’s been flying a flag outside his house, either here in central Illinois or in Florida, where he and his wife lived for several years after he retired from the federal bench in 2000.

"It all started when George Herbert Walker Bush sent troops over to the Middle East for Desert Shield," he said. "I resolved to fly a flag until the troops all came home and when they did later, I thought, why take it down now."

And since then, he’s had a flag pole outside his house. He raises it in the morning and takes it down at night if there is going to be a storm. If he leaves it up overnight, he turns on a light, per U.S. Code.

For him, it’s a passion, and while he loves to teach people about the law and probably about the flag, his age, 83, isn’t going to get him out speaking to crowds or classrooms.

But he wants answers to several questions: Why are some flags in the city and state flying at half-staff while others aren’t? When was it ordered, and when is the end date? The answer is two fold.

First, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered flags to fly at half-staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, the governor said that flags should also be lowered in honor of Juneteenth, which was on June 19.

Normally, there is a provision on when to raise the flags again, but the governor’s order doesn’t have that. So, what about Memorial Day? Kauffman said that flags should fly half-staff until noon, when they are raised to full staff.

For some, that’s kind of persnickety. Some might say, "What’s the big deal? I have a flag and that’s enough." For Kauffman, it’s two fold. It’s respect for the symbol of the nation and it’s the law of the land, as written in Title 4 of the U.S. Code, he said.

He says it’s a good way to get families together and to learn about civics and national pride. He recommends buying a flag that has sewn-on stars and stripes because they tend to last longer.

And he says get a pole over a stick in the yard. There’s no real reason for it, but he says a flag pole is just more enjoyable to him.