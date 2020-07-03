Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of June 22, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

5517 N. Humboldt Ave., Peoria: Steve Plier Apryl M. Plier-McCann to Mark Shadden, $79,300.

125 N. West Ave., Princeville: Phillip C. Perkins, Scott F. Perkins and Jane M. Cluskey to Christina R. Dean, $80,000.

623 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Ronald E. and Valerie Morris to Richard M. Ashurst, $82,000.

108 N. Fairway Drive, West Peoria: Jeffrey Harper to Katie Clark, $85,000.

1216 E. Rouse Ave., Peoria Heights: Gretchen M. Primeau to Steven and Susan Fedash, $86,000.

1032 N. Emily Place, Peoria: Synthia R. Salazar to Adam Pierson, $88,000.

1003 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Matthew and Dena Kaag to Jenry Cottes, Jesus R. Cortes and Claudia J. Cortes, $89,000.

1025 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Kaitlyn Mugg to Kim Rasnick, $90,000.

120 W. South St., Princeville: Mary J. Ferretti to Marvin McDermott, $92,000.

2817 N. Easton Place, Peoria: Teresa A. Dieter to Amanda Russell, $96,500.

1808 W. Leonard Drive, Chillicothe: Robert L. and Sharon M. Huffman to Cheryl E. and David J. King, $97,500.

318 Colona Ave., Bartonville: Jon D. and Angelia Hood to Matthew Brooks, $97,500.

628 W. Mount Hawley Terrace, Peoria: Horan Realty LLC to Brooklyn N. Parker, $98,000.

1711 N. Finney St., Chillicothe: Adam R. Johnson to Donald Calvert, $100,000.

5427 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Derek M. and Tonia Loy to Jordan M. Ganschow, $101,500.

2410 W. Ayres Ave., West Peoria: Richard D. and Susan B. Pflederer to Tanya and Benjamin Mero, $105,000.

504 W. Butternut St., Elmwood: Sagan N. Drake to Jo A. Stambaugh, $109,000.

5911 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Austin Peterson to Brandon T. Clark and Meg McGinn, $110,500.

4320 W. Andover Drive, Peoria: Cameron and Lauren Tyler to Shannon J. Hedge, $112,000.

4902 S. Sir Lionel Court, Mapleton: Nelson A. Towery to Andrea Holub, $112,500.

1014 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Christopher R. and Sheila M. Jones to Parker E. Ryan and Takohma Beach, $114,000.

302 N. Saylor St., Glasford: Vaughn H. and Holly J. Strube to Kelli L. Leonard, $114,000.

10019 W. Route 150, Edwards: Mary E. Fuson to Bradley D. and Julia A. German, $118,000.

1126 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Tyler M. McCoy to Randy and Shannon Brackney, $120,000.

322 N. Carole Ave., Hanna City: Robert W. and Peggy Shafer to Ronald J. Tinnon and Linda D. Clarke, $124,000.

5616 N. Eugenia Lane, Peoria Heights: Holloway Holdings LLC and FHP Investments LLC to Joshua W. and Ashley L. West, $126,900.

511 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Rebecka Sexton to Jessica M. Williams and Tyler W. Owen, $129,000.

409 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Thomas E. and Emily Malerich to Jennifer G. Gibbs, $134,000.

6243 N. Post Oak Road, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jessica King, $135,000.

5828 N. Rosemead Drive, Peoria: Ronald A. Gulley and Kelly Cloyd Gulley to Tarah Brown, $141,000.

7030 N. Teakwood Court, Peoria: Luke Wielgopoian to Ryan Kent and Sierra Falk, $141,900.

4101 & 4105 S. Lafayette Ave., Bartonville: John D. and Barbara E. Richmond to Joseph and Lynsi Hinrichsen, $142,000.

2318 S. Daycor Divide, Peoria: Janet L. Edwards to Christopher E. and Kristina A. Peeler, $143,500.

905 E. Glen Ave., Peoria Heights: Chad A. and Jodi D. Hoelscher to Joseph St. Clair, $145,000.

5128 N. Karen Court, Peoria: Theresa L. Tomlin to Mark R. Hale, $152,000.

3129 W. Chartwell Road, Peoria: Frances K. Poulsen to Angela M. Venzon, $157,000.

805 N. Moran Road, Trivoli: Robert and Lisa Deutsch to Matthew R. and Katelyn Smith, $160,000.

1641 W. Devereux Drive, Peoria: John J. Goorsky to Jason and Allison Hiatt, $160,000.

13408 N. Dover Lane, Chillicothe: Charles D. and Karen S. Beesley to Eric M. and Timber R.A. Motyl, $175,000.

2301 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Scott A. and Jordan Marcacci to Mohammad I.M.A. and Huda K. Qazi, $176,400.

5200 N. Merrimac Ave., Peoria: Path Forward Real Estate Solutions LLC to Sheila and Chris Jones, $188,000.

4710 W. Woodway Drive, Peoria: Linsey M. Kauffman to Alexander and Keira Boerckel, $190,000.

19610 W. Southport Road, Elmwood: Patrick and Natalie R. Brown to Bradley and Sarah Gerst, $193,000.

705 W. Ravinwoods Road, Peoria: Eric and Erica Ogden to Richard and Amanda Clare, $210,000.

8900 N. Picture Ridge Road, Peoria: Bernard D. and Cynthia S. Quin to John J. and Anita C. Tuccillo, $217,000.

10926 N. Northfield Lane, Dunlap: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Dylan Riley and Emma Rexroat, $225,000.

11120 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Clint A. and Kamee Naugle to Shihari Potlabathini and Navya S. Yanamandra, $234,999.

5611 W. Rachael Drive, Peoria: Daler and Marta Sayfiddinov to Ronald and Kanika Jones, $235,000.

1505 W. Harborway Drive, Chillicothe: Gregory Klett to Ricahrd L. Sr. and Linda E. Goines, $240,000.

7806 W. Krause Court, Mapleton: Terry D. and Caroline Vignassi to Thomas C. Howe and Pamela A. Bilewicz, $255,900.

8005 S. Gerdes Road, Mapleton: Michael B. and Michael R. Bushell to Jason T. and Ashley N. Byers, $265,000.

3728 W. Eagle Drive, Dunlap: Steve M. and Kim K. Roegge to Angela and Cliff Salisbury, $300,000.

11227 N. Greenview Lane, Dunlap: Yohan and Jaclyn H. Ahn to Jacob Motterler and Alisha Smith, $320,000.

6834 N. Sumac Road, Edwards: Cartus Financial Corp. to Richard Tomich and Elizabeth Burtker, $323,000.

8711 W. Bartell Drive, Mapleton: Jesse C. and Brittany J. Allred to Amandeep Singh and Sukhpreet Kaur, $323,000.

2207 W. Bristol Hollow Road, Dunlap: Anthony Q. and Brenda C. Campbell to Clint A. and Kamee A. Naugle, $329,000.

11314 N. Fox Meadow Drive, Brimfield: Gerald A. and Sharon H. Runyon to Dina S. and Timothy J. Schultz, $458,000.

908 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Larry G. and Lisa A. Templin to Tyler J. and Molly C. Surma, $515,000.

9842 N. Thousand Oaks Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Ryan T. and Alyssa L. Funk, $525,000.

W Half NE Quarter Section 32-10-5E, Brimfield Township: Bruce A. Klemm, Howard R. Hudson and Hudson Farms Inc. to Donald S. Schlots Family Farm LLC, $552,240.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1915 Canterbury Drive, Apt. C, Washington: Addlea M. Jorgenson to Troy M. and Andrea N. Zimmerman, $84,000.

1704 Lamar Drive, Pekin: Nick Ruzicka to Michael J. and Sandra L. Marks, $84,500.

119 S. Church St., Washington: Brian L. and Mindy R. Toutant to Erick M. and Molly B. Neussel, $85,000.

512 Roosevelt St., Creve Coeur: Randy L. and Shannon Brackney to Denae Doehrman, $88,000.

305 Wagner St., Washington: Caitlin S. Clem to Devon and Brooke Bristol, $92,500.

110 James Court, East Peoria: Daniel J. and Shana M. Addis to Elizabeth A. Mickna, $98,000.

404 Bess St., Washington: Jonathan T. Coughlon to Stephen M. and Thomas J. Coughlon, $105,000.

721 Hillyer St., Pekin: David and Aimee R. Sarchet to Ryan Heinz, $105,000.

306 McGinley St., Washington: Nicholas D. and Alison Sturgis to Annette J. Gauwitz, $105,000.

127 Stewart St., East Peoria: Dustin S. Brooks to Emma E. Roseland, $108,500.

3215 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Timothy and Valerie Lindner to Tristan T. Cranwill, $109,500.

204 Fairview Ave., East Peoria: David and Kelsey Bollinger to Alexandria Windsor, $111,500.

2112 S. Second Ave., Morton: Erin M. Schaefer to Jeremy and Sawyer Milam, $118,500.

14 Ford Court, Creve Coeur: Kimberly A. Jolliff to Timothy Chapai and Heather Cook, $120,000.

404, 406 and 408 S. Pleasant Hill Road, East Peoria: Benjamin C. Joos to David N. Onken, $120,000.

201 Monroe St., Hopedale: Sarah N. Alcorn to Clint Baker and Gary Viviano, $120,000.

14308 Woodrow Road, Green Valley: Janet C. Knight to Jeffery and Abbey L. Bort, $125,000.

12866 Bluff Road, Manito: Larry K. Elms to Scott T. and Veronica L. Elms, $126,000.

200 N. Hawthorne Ave., East Peoria: Tiffany Abrego to Joanne F. Hoffman, $129,000.

2798 Marjorie Lane, Manito: Wesley and Amber Bethel to Christopher D. and Sadie M. March, $130,000.

117 E. Lakewood St., Morton: Lisa L. Peckenpaugh and C.G. Witherell to Justin and Emma Cochran, $136,000.

2601 Willow St., Pekin: Terry Moreland to Anthony I. and Tracy A. Haynes-Garcia, $158,000.

213 Barbara Parkway, Washington: Bart L. Washburn to Rachel L. Stein, $164,900.

46 Country Lane, East Peoria: Rachel L. Stein to Timothy J. and Miranda Jasberg, $165,000.

305 Claremont Ave., East Peoria: Andrea L. Frisby to Stephanie L. Redding, $167,000.

412 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Gregory G. and Kristin Anton to Augustus II and Jessica Kormah, $170,000.

1048 S. Lee Ave., Morton: Joseph C., Mary M., Russell F. and Thomas J. Myers to Aaron D. and Julie K. Jones, $170,000.

1042 Johnson St., Morton: Glenn W. Belsley to Josiah and Ashley Rosenberger, $175,000.

2228 S. Second Ave., Morton: Debra J. Dietrich to David L. and Martha L. Frevert, $175,200.

254 Hires Trace, Morton: Tim and Jamie Grethey to Alec M. and Ashly N. Stephens, $190,500.

906 Dogwood Drive, Washington: Lucas J. and Anke K. Peterson to Paul K. Adekoya, $234,900.

26519 Schuck Road, Washington: Walter J. and Jean A. Elam to Richard T. Jr. and Kaye L. Johnson, $242,000.

464 S. Minnesota Ave., Morton: Matthew D. and Katherine M. Roley to Andrew J. and Brittany E. Hertenstein, $269,900.

362 Norman Drive, Groveland: Aaron D. and Julie K. Jones to Joseph B. and Traci Kingdon, $274,000.

1633 Mackenzie St., Washington: Jeannie Hodge to Cartus Financial Corp., $282,000.

1633 Mackenzie St., Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Virgil L. and Mary K. Metzger, $282,000.

26805 Liberty Lane, Washington: David N., Jennifer L. and Mark R. Schellenberg to Brent A. and Sara B. Heider, $460,000.

325 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morton: Paul O. and Katherine S. Velting to Nicholas J. and Mariah J. Nelson, $369,000.

106 and 108 Floss Mar Court, East Peoria: JKT Investments LLC Series Floss Mar to Aware Properties LLC, $600,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: AK Property Management LLC, JKC Management LLC and Kilby Family Limited Partnership to Christian C. Kilby, $834,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 7, Block 5, Burkholder Addition, Original Town, Roanoke: Linda L. Birkey to Tyler Geiselman, $79,000.

1142 N. Leroy St., Germantown Hills: Brad and Sarah R. Gerst to Jeremy Wilson, $100,000.

Lot 20, Legel Addition, Roanoke: Ricky W. and Janel M. Ford to Thomas G. and Elaine A. Harms, $125,000.

200 N. Third St., Secor: Peter G. and Stacy Bryan to Michael Christiansen and Amanda C. Evans-Christiansen, $130,000.

Part of Lot 7, Pioletti-Moser Addition, Roanoke: Valerie Wuthrich to Eric and Hailey Schaefer, $135,000.

1126 N. Robert Drive, East Peoria: Travis and Julie Grant to Jacob Lovell, $144,900.

710 S. Vennum St., Eureka: Joseph D. St. Clair to David Morrow, $150,000.

1243 N. Maple Lane, East Peoria: Richard W. and Kelly R. Fite to Cartus Financial Corp., $160,000.

1243 N. Maple Lane, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Timothy M. and Rebekah Nafziger, $160,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Derek B. and Lindsey P. Hunsinger to Christopher W. and Erin E. Kelley, $160,000.

1108 Saddle Brook Lane, Metamora: Roanoke Concrete Products Co. to Andrew and Bethany Bishop, $170,000.

739 Robbinswood Lane, Metamora: Jeffrey and Jordan Herring to Seth and Kristin Zehr, $198,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Amy Jo Atkinson and John C. Morgan to James Reynolds, $210,000.

1503 Noel Drive, Metamora: Christopher I. and Heather L. Brown to Kyle D. and Kelly Ryon, $225,000.

308 E. Eller Drive, East Peoria: Tony and Christine Johnson to Travis J. and Julie M. Grant, $225,590.

916 Dennis Drive, Eureka: Daniel L. and Kathryn L. Parsons to Nathaniel W. and Carissa N. Brown, $275,000.

219 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills: Timothy J. and Tiffani L. Williams to Dennis and Karen Smith, $314,000.

1002 W. High St., Roanoke: Jean E. Hoffman to Matthew and Karla Aeschleman, $385,000.