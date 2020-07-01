Jordan Hyde had recently moved into Joshua Snyder’s Washington apartment and "was having issues" with him, a prosecutor’s affidavit in murder charges filed Wednesday against Hyde revealed.

Police on Monday found signs of a possible struggle at the home in the 600 block of East Holland Street – items and glass on the kitchen floor, a TV laying on the living room floor – and Snyder, 41, lying dead in a bedroom, his neck cut multiple times and a knife handle protruding from his abdomen.

Bond was set at $2 million for Hyde, 32, on three charges of first-degree murder, each punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison.

Hyde, wearing a suicide prevention smock, stared blankly ahead beneath his long brown hair as Tazewell County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman read his charges. He first didn’t respond when county Public Defender Luke Taylor asked him if he had any access to funds for his bond, then muttered incoherently.

The affidavit provided no details of the "issues" police learned Hyde had with his new roommate, nor did it reveal any further extent of the two men’s relationship.

Officers quickly identified Hyde as a person of interest in the death and soon found him about two miles away, walking near his mother’s house, his clothes smeared with apparent blood, the affidavit stated.

He "was taken into custody and later admitted that he had cut and stabbed Snyder with a knife," it stated.

Snyder’s death was discovered after a woman, while moving into another apartment of the eight-unit building at 600 E. Holland Ave., saw his front door open and revealing what she thought were signs of a burglary, the affidavit stated.

She called the police, who found Snyder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hyde is next due in court on July 23.

Police, meanwhile, continue to investigate another apparent homicide in Washington, where such violent crimes rarely occur. Kyle McMurtrey, 34, was found deceased on June 17 in a ditch behind AMC Classic Sunnyland 10. Police Chief Mike McCoy said the two cases are not related.