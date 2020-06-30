PEORIA -- An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run accident that occured last month, the Peoria police announced Tuesday.

Damon J.M. Burns, 31, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a death and having no insurance in connection with the May 25 incident that left a man dead in South Peoria.

"During the course of investigation, officers assigned to the Traffic Unit determined the suspect vehicle was a mid 2000’s silver Chevrolet Trailblazer based on evidence collected at the scene," said Amy Dotson, a Peoria police spokeswoman in a news release.

Burns was arrested on Monday in the 1100 block of North Underhill Street without incident. His vehicle had been previously located.

At 12:15 a.m. on May 25, officers were called to the 2300 block of West Martin L. King, Jr. Drive on a report of a person down in a driveway.

The person had been struck by a vehicle which had then fled the area, Dotson said. The victim later died at an area hospital.

