PEORIA - Only three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area in the last 24 hours, all of them in Tazewell County, which now has a total of 127 cases to-date.

"Through ongoing surveillance of COVID-19, the TCHD epidemiologist has determined that 65% of Tazewell County COVID-19 cases can be attributed to community spread, not part of an ongoing outbreak," said Tazewell County Health Department spokesperson Sara Sparkman in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. "Remember to wear a face covering, social distance and wash your hands often."

Woodford County and Peoria County remain steady at 34 cases and 487 cases respectively.

The fact that no new cases were reported in Peoria County is due to the timing of the release of lab reports, said Diana Scott, spokesperson for PCCHD, in the press release she issued Tuesday.

"With two data uploads to us yesterday, we had higher numbers - that is why data averages over several days sometimes makes more sense than reporting daily numbers," she said. Yesterday’s report showed an increase of 24 cases in Peoria County and four cases in Tazewell County since Friday.

Since Monday hospitalizations in the Tri-County area have decreased by one, with two COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, and seven in non-ICU beds.

A second COVID-19 death, a man in his 60s, has been reported in Bureau County by the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments. There have been 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in those three counties.